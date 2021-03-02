Advertisement

‘Mass fatality’ crash in Calif. when semi-truck collides with SUV

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:13 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times said the Imperial County Fire Department and other agencies responded, calling it a “mass fatality incident.” It happened around 6:16 a.m. PT on a highway a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Initial reports stated an SUV or other similar vehicle struck a semi-truck carrying gravel.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of fatal Friday Seward Highway crash identified
vaccine
Southcentral Foundation, Alaska VA to increase vaccine availability in Anchorage
New space in Midtown will serve as a one-stop shop for small business owners in Anchorage
Death investigation in Northeast Anchorage near Turpin Park
Paratroopers from U.S. Army Alaska&amp;rsquo;s 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne),...
Army launches new campaign to draw more soldiers to Alaska

Latest News

The World War II-era bomb was discovered in the city of Exeter, England. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town
The World War II-era bomb was discovered in the city of Exeter, England. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town
This cup is nothing but peanut butter covered in a candy shell flavored like peanut butter.
New Reese’s peanut butter cup is all peanut butter, no chocolate
Tuesday, March 3 Morning Weather
Tuesday, March 3 Morning Weather