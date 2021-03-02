Municipal planning and zoning meeting will focus on potential locations of homeless shelters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The placement of homeless shelters is a hot topic within the Municipality of Anchorage.

Under current rules, homeless shelters are prohibited in all districts except for areas zoned for “Public Lands and Institutions.” Proposed changes would allow “homeless and transient shelters” in B-three (General Business Districts), which can sometimes be in neighborhoods.

On Monday night, community members plan to make their voices heard by Anchorage’s Planning and Zoning Commission— whether for the new proposal or against it.

Linda Chase, who holds the seat of Vice President of the Rogers Park Community Council, says that when it comes to addressing homelessness, residents need to be heard.

“The community does not feel like we have had reasonable input, and I think any community will rise up and say, we have to be in on this,” Chase said. ”We have community councils, which is a wonderful system to get community input.”

John Weddleton, the municipal assemblyman representing District 6 says homelessness is not going away.

“It’s kind of part of where we are right now,” he said. “Will this help us resolve that problem, and it is a solvable problem in Anchorage?”

The meeting starts at 6:30 and will be live-streamed on the Municipality of Anchorage’s website HERE.

