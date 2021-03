(CNN) – A new Reese’s peanut butter cup ditches the chocolate and is nothing but peanut butter.

This cup is nothing but peanut butter covered in a candy shell flavored like peanut butter.

It’s the ultimate peanut butter lover’s cup.

The new treat launches in April for a limited time.

Secret’s out… Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE. pic.twitter.com/pmUqNRYFIq — REESE'S (@reeses) March 1, 2021

