Andy Teuber’s house suddenly on the market

Long time real estate agent explains the listing
A shot of Andy Teuber's home that is now up for sale. His real estate agent said he was asked...
A shot of Andy Teuber's home that is now up for sale. His real estate agent said he was asked to put it on the market shortly after Teuber resigned from his position of President and Chairman of Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:27 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former president and chairman of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Andy Teuber, was still missing as of 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Hours after he was announced missing on a helicopter owned by Kodiak Helicopter, where he was an operator, it was discovered that his home in south Anchorage had gone up for sale.

The house went up on the market through Firebird Realty in Anchorage by Teuber’s long-time real estate agent, Joe Bell. Bell said he had been working with Teuber between six and eight years.

Bell said Teuber had shown interest in buying a new home “that really has some redeeming qualities to it” for several years. He said after news broke of Teuber’s resignation from multiple large organizations in Alaska including ANTHC, Teuber asked him to put it on the market.

Bell said he initiated contact with Teuber after seeing the news, to check-in and see how he was doing.

“I reached out saying, you know, ‘hey what’s going on?’ And I didn’t get a response,” Bell said. “So then I followed up with, ‘if there’s anything I can help with.’ It wasn’t real estate specific, it was just, ‘I’m here. Let me know if there’s something I can do.’ Because I didn’t have any information as to why or where or when or what other than seeing that article come out about his resignation.”

Teuber and Bell had a professional relationship according to the real estate agent. Bell said many of the deals he’s helped Teuber make with properties have been started with short discussions and text messages like the selling of his house was.

“It’s really minimal conversation. Just very to the point. ‘Hey I’m interested in this property,’ or ‘hey I want to look into moving this property,” Bell said.

Bell also said that the home is listed at a fair price - the asking price isn’t cheapened at $450,000.

“With this home previously being listed as new construction around the $435,000 - $440,000 range, it felt adequate to put this on at the price that we did,” Bell said.

Bell did not comment on new allegations broke in a story by the Anchorage Daily News that Teuber had sexually abused a former assistant at ANTHC on multiple occasions.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

