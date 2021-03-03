Advertisement

APD arrest two suspects after bullet goes through martial arts studio

By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:08 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While students were taking a class at Champs Martial Arts in Spenard, a bullet from outside the building pierced through the studio, according to an Anchorage Police Department Nixel.

APD responded to the call just before 7:20 p.m. on March 1, and while there were students taking a class at the time of the incident, APD says no one was injured.

During an investigation, officers discovered the shots had come from a nearby second-story apartment near Arctic Blvd. and West 26th Avenue.

Police say inside the apartment were two men, Daren Barnhart, 53, and Marvin George, 49. Both men are convicted felons therefore not allowed to be in possession of a gun.

After talking to both men during the investigation, APD says George fired the shot that went through the martial arts studio. APD is still looking to find out if there was an intentional target. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the shooting.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Anchorage Jail where they face multiple charges including misconduct involving a weapon and reckless endangerment.

