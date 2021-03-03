APD data shows overall decrease in crime across municipality

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New data recently released by the Anchorage Police Department details crime rates across the whole of the municipality, with most categories showing a drop in incidents over the course of 2020 as compared to previous years as well as a decrease within the same year as compared to earlier quarters.

“Quarter four was sort of a continuation of the earlier part of the year,” said Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll, “and the downward trend that we were seeing [...] We’re looking at years sometimes for results, and not just quarters.”

Doll noted homicides being down by almost 50 percent compared to 2017 and 2019, years with record- or near-record-highs for the city.

Considering less serious crimes such as property crimes calls for service, APD data shows theft, burglary and stolen vehicle calls for service have all decreased each year since then. DUI’s and vandalism have remained relatively stable, according to the same data.

As for other violent crimes, calls for service went down for sections including assault and robberies, but sexual assault and domestic violence numbers – which are widely considered to be under-reported in general – also stayed relatively stable, data showed.

Records show, too, that shots fired calls are down from 2017, but up slightly from 2019.

“It’s a piece of the overall puzzle,” Doll said. “What we’re looking at is, How does that fit in? What do those numbers mean? If we’re seeing declines everywhere else and those numbers are steady, is there something we can do with shots fired calls to maybe interrupt that cycle of violence earlier?”

Still, Doll said, that while less crime, in general, is good news, there’s still work to do to continue to improve Anchorage for all.

“Obviously, zero crime would be the best,” he said, “but I think that’s a goal to work toward.”

