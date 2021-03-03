Bean’s Cafe running out of storage, finds more space in Mountain View

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bean’s Cafe has been at the same location since the 1980s, but since COVID-19, the way it operates has changed.

“COVID has changed everything, both in how we do business, as it has for most folks, and we’ve had to completely change our model of how we prepare the meals, where we serve the meals,” said Lisa Sauder, the CEO of Bean’s Cafe and the Children’s Lunchbox.

Since COVID-19, Bean’s Cafe has turned their congregate dining hall into a storage facility. Each day employees fix thousands of meals in the Bean’s Cafe kitchen.

These meals are then taken to different shelters across Anchorage. The high amount of meals means more food storage is required — something the Bean’s Cafe does not have.

“We’re up to doing 2,300 meals a day, right now out of this kitchen, and we need more room, need more room,” Sauder said.

Bean’s is moving to a new location near North Orca Street and Ship Avenue in Mountain View. The new location will be solely used for food production. They won’t be serving clients there and meals will be delivered.

“It will be really nice to be able to get everything under one roof and have a true production kitchen facility,” Sauder said.

The old Bean’s Cafe will be used as a day navigation center to help people get out of homelessness.

Sauder said they expect to start renovations to the building later this year and start services in 2022.

