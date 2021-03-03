Coast Guard searching for missing helicopter near Spruce Island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard is searching for a helicopter that went missing southeast of Spruce Island.

There was only one person in the helicopter when it took off from Merrill Field Airport in Anchorage just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the 17th District Command Center.

The spokesperson said the helicopter did not have a flight plan, but it was equipped with a device that monitors flight data. Connection with that device was lost around eight nautical miles southeast of Spruce Island.

The Coast Guard is searching the surrounding area for signs of the helicopter. The spokesperson said anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Anchorage Command Center at 907-428-4100.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

