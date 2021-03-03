DHSS expands eligibility for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are 55 and above, an essential worker, a person with certain medical conditions, or live in a multigenerational house, you are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHSS, the State of Alaska Vaccine Task Force expanded the criteria for who is eligible to get the vaccine. Those who are eligible can make an appointment.

The new eligible group in Phase 1c includes people ages 55 to 64, plus, people over 16 that are essential workers as defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), are at “high-risk” or “might be high-risk” for severe COVID-19 illness, according to the CDC, live in a multigenerational household, or live in “unserved communities.”

To find out if you qualify as an essential worker click HERE.

According to DHSS, multigenerational households include three or more generations or a grandchild living with an elder.

A community where homes have a lack of water or sewer system would be defined as an “unserved community.” To find out if your community is on the list as defined by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation click HERE.

Governor Mike Dunleavy had this to say about the new eligibility, “Expanding the vaccine eligibility to reach more people is significant in protecting Alaskans and in getting Alaska reopened and our economy back up and thriving.”

For the month of March, the state is expecting 103,120 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and 8,900 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine over the next two weeks.

“We have a good quantity of vaccine in Alaska for March but not enough yet to make it widely available to anyone who wants it,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer. “While vaccine supply remains limited, we are offering it to groups who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

To make an appointment call 907.646.3322 or click HERE.

