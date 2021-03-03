Advertisement

Early morning freezing fog to give way to sunshine!

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:21 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re on a copy, paste and repeat pattern across Southcentral as daily freezing fog and afternoon sunshine stays with us. Even with the sunshine, many locations will continue the trend of below average temperatures. Today will mark the 38th straight day of subfreezing temperatures and with no signs of significant warmth, we are on pace for the longest stretch of subfreezing temperatures since March of 2007.

Many areas of freezing fog will primarily stay confined to areas near waterways in the inland regions of Southcentral. Other locations across the region can expect to see quieter and sunnier weather for a large portion of the day. Enjoy the trend, because an incoming storm system will bring the return to snow and clouds by Friday to the region.

Across Southeast, a lingering low in the eastern Gulf of Alaska will keep wintry mix in the forecast. The activity will be fairly scattered today with winds on the lighter side. While we can expect to see some breezy winds, the activity will be fairly tame considering the first part of the week.

Elsewhere across the state, windy conditions continue for the Aleutians and along the west coast. This is leading to subzero wind chills and freezing spray. While winds have died down significantly, gusts up to 50 mph could still lead to blowing and/or drifting snow. The coldest temperatures remain locked in place across the Slope where wind chills through the day will stay anywhere from -20 to -40 degrees.

Have a sun-filled Wednesday!

