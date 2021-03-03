GOP will back Alaska Sen. Murkowski’s reelection despite Trump threat, McConnell says

(CNN) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Republican party will support Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s 2022 bid for reelection.

McConnell’s statement comes days after former President Donald Trump called for the GOP to “get rid of” Murkowski and the other Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach him.

McConnell also says he’s not worried about Trump’s influence playing a factor with Murkowski’s attempt to get another term.

Trump’s words against the Republican incumbents at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference highlight the divide between the former president and the establishment wing of the Republican party.

