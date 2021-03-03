Iditarod 2021 start list released
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 49th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off on March 7 and we are now getting our first look at the start list.
According to the Iditarod, this year’s race includes 13 women and 34 men, made up of 12 rookies and 35 veterans, representing four different countries.
Four former Iditarod champions are back in the race this year and five mushers have competed in at least 18 Iditarod races.
Here are the bib numbers of the mushers on the roster:
|Bib No.
|Musher
|Status
|2
|Aaron Peck
|Veteran
|3
|Peter Kaiser
|Veteran
|4
|Kristy Berington
|Veteran
|5
|Jeremy Traska
|Rookie
|6
|Richie Diehl
|Veteran
|7
|Jeff Deeter
|Veteran
|8
|Dennis Kananowicz
|Veteran
|9
|Ramey Smyth
|Veteran
|10
|Nicolas Petit
|Veteran
|11
|Gunnar Johnson
|Veteran
|12
|Hal Hanson
|Rookie
|13
|Anna Berington
|Veteran
|14
|Ryne Olson
|Veteran
|15
|Brenda Mackey
|Rookie
|16
|Riley Dyche
|Veteran
|17
|Matt Hall
|Veteran
|18
|Chad Stoddard
|Rookie
|19
|Christopher Parker
|Rookie
|20
|Ryan Redington
|Veteran
|21
|Brent Sass
|Veteran
|22
|Joanna Jagow
|Rookie
|23
|Dallas Seavey
|Veteran
|24
|Jessie Royer
|Veteran
|25
|Wade Marrs
|Veteran
|26
|Michelle Phillips
|Veteran
|27
|Will Troshynski
|Rookie
|28
|Mille Porsild
|Veteran
|29
|Matthew Failor
|Veteran
|30
|Joshua McNeal
|Rookie
|31
|Susannah Tuminelli
|Rookie
|32
|Aliy Zirkle
|Veteran
|33
|Travis Beals
|Veteran
|34
|Martin Buser
|Veteran
|35
|Sean Williams
|Rookie
|36
|Aaron Burmeister
|Veteran
|37
|Cody Strathe
|Veteran
|38
|Lev Shvarts
|Veteran
|39
|Dakota Schlosser
|Rookie
|40
|Dan Kaduce
|Veteran
|41
|Joar Leifseth Ulsom
|Veteran
|42
|Paige Drobny
|Veteran
|43
|Larry Daugherty
|Veteran
|44
|Jessie Holmes
|Veteran
|45
|Rick Casillo
|Veteran
|46
|Cindy Gallea
|Veteran
|47
|Sean Underwood
|Rookie
|48
|Victoria Hardwick
|Veteran
To watch all of the mushers take off from Deshka Landing on March 7
