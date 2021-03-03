Advertisement

Iditarod 2021 start list released

Veteran musher Richie Diehl, bib 16, as he leaves the Anchorage Ceremonial start of Iditarod...
Veteran musher Richie Diehl, bib 16, as he leaves the Anchorage Ceremonial start of Iditarod 2020. (KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 49th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off on March 7 and we are now getting our first look at the start list.

According to the Iditarod, this year’s race includes 13 women and 34 men, made up of 12 rookies and 35 veterans, representing four different countries.

Four former Iditarod champions are back in the race this year and five mushers have competed in at least 18 Iditarod races.

Here are the bib numbers of the mushers on the roster:

Bib No.MusherStatus
2Aaron PeckVeteran
3Peter KaiserVeteran
4Kristy BeringtonVeteran
5Jeremy TraskaRookie
6Richie DiehlVeteran
7Jeff DeeterVeteran
8Dennis KananowiczVeteran
9Ramey SmythVeteran
10Nicolas PetitVeteran
11Gunnar JohnsonVeteran
12Hal HansonRookie
13Anna BeringtonVeteran
14Ryne OlsonVeteran
15Brenda MackeyRookie
16Riley DycheVeteran
17Matt HallVeteran
18Chad StoddardRookie
19Christopher ParkerRookie
20Ryan RedingtonVeteran
21Brent SassVeteran
22Joanna JagowRookie
23Dallas SeaveyVeteran
24Jessie RoyerVeteran
25Wade MarrsVeteran
26Michelle PhillipsVeteran
27Will TroshynskiRookie
28Mille PorsildVeteran
29Matthew FailorVeteran
30Joshua McNealRookie
31Susannah TuminelliRookie
32Aliy ZirkleVeteran
33Travis BealsVeteran
34Martin BuserVeteran
35Sean WilliamsRookie
36Aaron BurmeisterVeteran
37Cody StratheVeteran
38Lev ShvartsVeteran
39Dakota SchlosserRookie
40Dan KaduceVeteran
41Joar Leifseth UlsomVeteran
42Paige DrobnyVeteran
43Larry DaughertyVeteran
44Jessie HolmesVeteran
45Rick CasilloVeteran
46Cindy GalleaVeteran
47Sean UnderwoodRookie
48Victoria HardwickVeteran

To watch all of the mushers take off from Deshka Landing on March 7, make sure to follow along with Alaska’s News Source, with live coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. on Channel 2 and CBS 5.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of fatal Friday Seward Highway crash identified
vaccine
Southcentral Foundation, Alaska VA to increase vaccine availability in Anchorage
The F/V Haida Lady, on Feb. 26, 2021, as seen from USCG overflight.
DEC report gives details on sunken fishing boat leaking fuel in the Sitka Sound
New space in Midtown will serve as a one-stop shop for small business owners in Anchorage
Death investigation in Northeast Anchorage near Turpin Park

Latest News

Nic Petit at his kennel before the 2021 Iditarod.
‘It’s not about the trophy, it’s about the dogs’: Nic Petit motivated to win Iditarod for his dogs
Morgan Martens (left) and Ryan Redington (right) after the 2021 Jr. Iditarod.
Morgan Martens wins 2021 Junior Iditarod
Colony takes home Railbelt championship
Service sweeps in the ASAA State Cross Country Relays