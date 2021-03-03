Iditarod 2021 start list released

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 49th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off on March 7 and we are now getting our first look at the start list.

According to the Iditarod, this year’s race includes 13 women and 34 men, made up of 12 rookies and 35 veterans, representing four different countries.

Four former Iditarod champions are back in the race this year and five mushers have competed in at least 18 Iditarod races.

Here are the bib numbers of the mushers on the roster:

Bib No. Musher Status 2 Aaron Peck Veteran 3 Peter Kaiser Veteran 4 Kristy Berington Veteran 5 Jeremy Traska Rookie 6 Richie Diehl Veteran 7 Jeff Deeter Veteran 8 Dennis Kananowicz Veteran 9 Ramey Smyth Veteran 10 Nicolas Petit Veteran 11 Gunnar Johnson Veteran 12 Hal Hanson Rookie 13 Anna Berington Veteran 14 Ryne Olson Veteran 15 Brenda Mackey Rookie 16 Riley Dyche Veteran 17 Matt Hall Veteran 18 Chad Stoddard Rookie 19 Christopher Parker Rookie 20 Ryan Redington Veteran 21 Brent Sass Veteran 22 Joanna Jagow Rookie 23 Dallas Seavey Veteran 24 Jessie Royer Veteran 25 Wade Marrs Veteran 26 Michelle Phillips Veteran 27 Will Troshynski Rookie 28 Mille Porsild Veteran 29 Matthew Failor Veteran 30 Joshua McNeal Rookie 31 Susannah Tuminelli Rookie 32 Aliy Zirkle Veteran 33 Travis Beals Veteran 34 Martin Buser Veteran 35 Sean Williams Rookie 36 Aaron Burmeister Veteran 37 Cody Strathe Veteran 38 Lev Shvarts Veteran 39 Dakota Schlosser Rookie 40 Dan Kaduce Veteran 41 Joar Leifseth Ulsom Veteran 42 Paige Drobny Veteran 43 Larry Daugherty Veteran 44 Jessie Holmes Veteran 45 Rick Casillo Veteran 46 Cindy Gallea Veteran 47 Sean Underwood Rookie 48 Victoria Hardwick Veteran

To watch all of the mushers take off from Deshka Landing on March 7, make sure to follow along with Alaska’s News Source, with live coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. on Channel 2 and CBS 5.

