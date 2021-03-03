March rolls in with a chill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state’s largest city will see clear skies with fog into the overnight and early morning hours for the next few days. As the fog lifts, sunshine will arrive. Anchorage is seeing below normal temperatures and that means the 27 inch snow depth and over 54 inches of snow for the season, we still look and it still feels...very winter-like!

Northern Alaska sees extreme wind chills from 50 to 75 below zero...the coldest around Anaktuvuk Pass in the Brooks Range area.

Interior Alaska sees sub-zero temperatures overnight and largely single numbers and mostly cloudy skies for the days. Flurries are also possible.

The snow will end, but the wind will not in many parts of southwest Alaska. Blizzard Warnings will expire late Tuesday night.

Winds will remain high enough to continue wind chills from 40 to 50 below.

The Aleutians should gear up for a very large and powerful low pressure system to blast into the picture starting Wednesday. High winds and waves should be expected, and could also impact west coast Alaska by Thursday.

