One death, 189 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

One nonresident death, 16 nonresident and 173 resident cases
(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 189 COVID-19 cases and one death in Alaska from Wednesday. The deaths bring the state’s death total at 299 residents and four nonresidents.

A total of 59,030 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska.

Resident cases were reported Monday in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 54
  • Chugach Census Area: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 53
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2
  • Juneau City and Borough: 5
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 11
  • Petersburg Borough: 13
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Unknown: 8

At least 1,285 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 23 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and three others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 516 inpatient and 37 ICU beds available statewide.

A total of 1,711,018 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

