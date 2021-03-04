Advertisement

A large storm approaches from the west

Sunny most of Thursday prior to storm’s arrival in southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:23 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and other southcentral cities and towns will get one more day of sunshine before the impacts of a large storm start showing up here.

The storm will hit the Aleutians with high winds and rain and snow. W-SW winds gusting between 45 to 65 mph from Saint Paul and Saint George islands to Adak and Unalaska.

Western coasts and inland locations will see the storm whip up winds to blizzard status. Warnings and advisories for the snow-wind combination are up.

Interior Alaska stays cold and clear into Thursday and likely into Friday.

Northern Alaska will see wind chills to 65 below with a warning for Wainwright through the day Thursday.

