AFD Fire Chief Jodie Hettrick is retiring this summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During Wednesday’s Assembly Public Safety Committee meeting, it was announced that along with Anchorage Police Department Chief Justin Doll, Anchorage Fire Department Fire Chief Jodie Hettrick is also retiring.

Hettrick was the first woman chief at AFD. She was appointed by former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz in 2018 following the retirement of longtime chief Denis LeBlanc.

Hettrick joined AFD in 2012 and served as assistant chief and deputy chief before her eventual promotion. Hettrick’s last day will be June 30 with the Municipality of Anchorage.

“She has done a fabulous job as a female and I am sorry to see her go,” said Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I just think it’s important that we recognize the accomplishments of women because unfortunately so often that is overlooked.”

The announcement came at a time when the assembly was discussing the process of selecting a new police and fire chief. The talks brought up the question of whether there is an official way for the public to give input and feedback on who is selected for the roles. According to assembly members, as of right now there isn’t.

“So the question really is, do we want to somehow create one, and obviously that would have to be in conjunction with the mayor, whoever that is, who will be making that selection, so the conversation might be a little premature right now,” said assembly member Crystal Kennedy.

The next Assembly Public Safety Committee meeting is on April 7.

