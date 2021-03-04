After being discharged from hospital, man arrested for attempted murder in last month’s Dillingham officer-involved shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who was sent to the hospital after a Dillingham officer-involved shooting last month has been arrested for an outstanding warrant after being discharged on Wednesday.

Daniel Wahl, 32, was arrested on multiple charges related to the Feb. 18 shooting, in which three Alaska State Troopers and one Dillingham police officer fired their weapons.

Wahl, who is from Dillingham, was taken to the Anchorage Correctional Complex on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree misconduct involving weapons, third-degree assault, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons and driving under the influence.

An updated trooper dispatch stated his bail is set at $100,000.

