Alaska governor, political blogger agree to settle lawsuit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and a political blogger have agreed to settle a lawsuit over access to Dunleavy’s news conferences.

Under terms of the agreement, the governor’s office has agreed to pay $65,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs. Jeff Landfield owns The Alaska Landmine website and says his attorneys will receive the full amount. Landfield sued in December. He alleged was improperly excluded from Dunleavy media events. The Anchorage Daily News reports that settlement terms were disclosed Tuesday along with a filing by state attorneys seeking to dismiss the case.

The dismissal request also was signed by an attorney for Landfield.

