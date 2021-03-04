Alaska State Fair announces expanded 14-day schedule

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Fair officials have announced the dates for the expanded 14-day schedule of the 2021 fair.

This year you can enjoy all the fair fun you remember from years past from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. Officials say during the 14-day run, the fair will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hours for the days it’s open will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Our goal by adding another weekend is to help spread out the Fair crowds and keep fairgoers as safe as possible as Alaska continues to respond to the global pandemic,” said Jerome Hertel, Fair CEO. “The expanded schedule will also provide an additional economic boost for the over 400 vendors at the Fair and, of course, provide an extra weekend of fun for our guests.”

In a press release, the fair says it will follow current CDC recommendations for large events and will be filing a mitigation plan to the State.

The 2020 Alaska State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic. It was only the second time in fair history that it was canceled. The first time being during World War II.

For more information, you can visit the Alaska State Fair website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.