Advertisement

Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high

A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:47 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died.

A Pine Bluff police spokesman says the boy, identified by his family and the Watson Chapel School District as Daylon Burnett, died Wednesday at a Little Rock hospital.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for another 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his classmate Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The boy was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard is searching for a helicopter that went missing near Kodiak on March 2, 2021.
Coast Guard suspends search for Andy Teuber and helicopter
A shot of Andy Teuber's home that is now up for sale. His real estate agent said he was asked...
Andy Teuber’s house suddenly on the market
GOP will back Alaska Sen. Murkowski’s reelection despite Trump threat, McConnell says
The F/V Haida Lady, on Feb. 26, 2021, as seen from USCG overflight.
DEC report gives details on sunken fishing boat leaking fuel in the Sitka Sound
Copper River Seafoods, Inc. is alleged to have had an unsafe workplace during the COVID-19...
2 Alaska seafood processing plants faced big fines for alleged COVID-19 workplace safety violations, then the Department of Labor commissioner stepped in

Latest News

Teuber is pictured at a 2019 UA Board of Regents meeting in Anchorage
Missing helicopter pilot Andy Teuber held numerous leadership positions across the state, until last week
The University of Alaska Anchorage logo on campus. (KTUU)
Months after reinstatement, UAA skiing will send 12 to NCAA national championships
Debris ‘consistent’ with helicopter Andy Teuber piloted was found around two nautical miles...
NTSB: Investigation into missing helicopter might not include examination of wreckage
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition