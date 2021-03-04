Advertisement

Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:23 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies.

Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed.

The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a baby in the backseat of her vehicle.

Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun.

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation.

