Eagle euthanized after airport tree rescue in Juneau

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:15 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A bald eagle rescued after it was found dangling from a tree near the Juneau International Airport was in poor physical condition and has been euthanized.

The city in a statement said the eagle was rescued Monday after the airport was notified of a possible dead eagle in a tree on airport property. The city says a wildlife biologist climbed a fire ladder to reach the bird and saw one of its feet was “wedged into” a branch. The bird was brought down and handed over to Juneau Raptor Center.

The city says a subsequent veterinary exam showed the eagle had previously suffered a broken leg that affected its ability to forage and was in poor condition and euthanized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

