In response to dropping COVID-19 case rates, Anchorage easing restrictions across municipality

Coronavirus
(CDC)
By Elizabeth Roman and Hank Davis
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In response to dropping COVID-19 case rates, Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson is signing a new emergency order that lifts capacity restrictions on businesses and eases gathering size restrictions across the municipality.

The new emergency order takes effect on March 8 at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until it’s revoked.

Watch the press conference:

Emergency Order EO-19

During Thursday afternoon’s announcement, Quinn-Davidson said all of the changes hinge on the municipality putting its trust in Anchorage residents to follow the protocols.

“We are getting through this. If we each do what we can to stay safe this spring, a much brighter summer lays ahead,” Quinn Davidson said Thursday.

The full emergency order is available to read online. Significant changes and updates are listed below.

Gatherings

Under the new orders, individuals must continue to wear face coverings or masks and maintain a distancing of six feet from people outside of their household.

Gathering rules have been loosened to allow up to 25 people indoors when food or beverage are present.

Up to 35 people may gather when food or beverages are not present. Outdoor gatherings will now allow up to 60 people when food or beverage are present and up to 100 people when food or beverage are not present.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment facilities

The emergency order permits seated table-service only at bars and restaurants.

The rules apply for tables, booths, counters or bars, only if customers from different groups or households can maintain six feet of physical distancing from other households and staff.

Parties at a single table are limited to groups of six or less, except for instances “when single households when a single household with minor children is larger than six persons.”

Bars will once again be able to serve alcohol until 2:00 a.m.

Entertainment venues may operate at full capacity, while maintaining masking and 6 feet of physical distancing between parties.

Organized sports, indoor gyms and fitness centers

Spectators for organized sports will only be allowed as described in Attachment E of the new orders.

Teams from within the municipality may compete with teams from outside of the municipality provided all participants complete pre-competition COVID-19 testing.

Indoor gyms and fitness centers can be open with masking and physical distancing. Indoor group fitness classes must ensure 6 feet of physical distancing between participants.

Salons, personal care services and retail

Masking and physical distancing will also be required at salons and other personal care services. Additional requirements are provided in Attachment G of the emergency order.

Public-facing businesses may operate in a manner sufficient to allow customers 6 feet of physical distance from other households. Masks requirements will remain in effect in stores.

Under the order, employers must require employees to work from home whenever remote work does not impede regular business operations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

