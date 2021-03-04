Last day of sunshine, as clouds and snow make a return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hopefully you’ve been soaking up what sunshine you can get, as today will be the last day of seeing it. This comes as clouds are set to make a return to Southcentral ahead of an approaching storm system. The storm will be the strongest across Western Alaska and will greatly lose steam as it tracks into Southcentral.

Multiple winter weather alerts have been issued from the Chukchi Sea Coast all the way down to the Yukon Delta. It’s here where winds could gusts as high as 65 mph, leading to blow snow and reduced visibility. Winds will primarily be out of the south/southeast, which will push sea ice off to the north. Additionally any southern winds will also aide in breaking up shorefast ice.

As the storm moves to the east it will dump up to 7 inches across parts of West/Southest Alaska. The snow looks to arrive in Southcentral as we head through the morning hours tomorrow, with many locations likely see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow. The greatest snowfall will fall across Kodiak, as upwards of 7 inches with localized heavier amounts is likely.

The big question with this storm, will be how much warm air will we see build into Southcentral. We’ve been below freezing for 39 straight days and the trend of warmer conditions could bring temperatures above freezing in the days ahead. It’s something to watch as Southcentral shifts back to an active weather pattern.

Have a blessed Thursday!

