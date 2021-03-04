Missing helicopter pilot Andy Teuber held numerous leadership positions across the state, until last week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the midst of recent allegations regarding Andy Teuber’s conduct while at the helm of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium — and his subsequent departure from ANTHC and disappearance — Alaska’s News Source looked into other leadership positions he has held in the state of Alaska.

Teuber served as president of ANTHC starting in 2008. He led the state’s largest Native tribal health group, while serving in the same capacity for the Kodiak Area Native Association. On Wednesday, he was still listed on the leadership section of the their website. KANA representatives did not respond to our requests before the publication of this article.

A longtime acquaintance, Old Harbor Native Corporation CEO Carl Marrs, spoke with Alaska’s News Source about his experiences working with Teuber during the 15-year period they’ve known each other. He said Teuber’s record in creating a Native health care system for Alaska speaks for itself.

“I don’t know anyone, maybe Katherine Gottlieb, that did as much as he did for Alaska Native health, especially in the Anchorage area,” Marrs said. “He was a dynamic guy — of course he would push too hard in areas and get some people upset, but that was his nature.”

Marrs told Alaska’s News Source that he had flown in helicopters with Teuber before and called him a very competent pilot. He was shocked to hear that Teuber and his aircraft were missing.

While speaking about Teuber’s merits as a pilot, Marrs did say, “I can’t say that it was the right time of year to be flying to Kodiak in a helicopter.”

Earlier in the day, newly-elected chair of the consortium’s board, Bernice Kaigelak, offered limited details but did say that ANTHC plans to get to the bottom of the allegations against Teuber, which were first reported by the Anchorage Daily News.

ANTHC stressed that it will continue to move forward with its COVID-19 response plan, uninterrupted, despite Teuber’s departure and the accusations made against him.

“As soon as allegations were made, I and the board took immediate action hiring an external attorney and an external investigative team to look into the allegation,” she said. “Remember, this is a personnel matter and we just have to let the investigation continue.”

Last week, it was announced that CEO Garvin Federenko will be ANTHC’s acting president while Kaigelak will be board chair for the remainder of the current term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.

The University of Alaska also confirmed last week that Teuber had resigned from its board of regents.

When questioned via email, the Alaska Federation of Natives and the Alaska Airlines Community Advisory Board gave Alaska’s News Source a similar confirmation that Teuber had stepped away from board positions last week, but no additional details were provided.

He had served on AFN’s board since 2008 and the airline’s advisory board since 2004.

