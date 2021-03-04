Advertisement

Murkowski among senators who reintroduced bill to support seniors, people with disabilities struggling with eating disorders

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:14 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski is one of three senators who reintroduced bipartisan legislation to improve care to support seniors and people with disabilities who have an eating disorder.

According to a press release from Murkowski’s office, Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, also support the bill.

“Recent studies show that over 30 million Americans experience a clinically significant eating disorder during their lifetime,” Murkowski said in the release. “These complex mental illnesses can have a devastating impact on individuals of all genders and ages.”

Murkowski says the Nutrition CARE Act will help give people who rely on Medicare access to therapy.

Currently, a person on Medicare who is struggling with an eating disorder can only access psychiatric, therapy, and medical services, according to the release.

The new bill would allow registered physicians, dieticians, nutrition specialists, and mental health professionals to provide medical nutrition therapy services.

