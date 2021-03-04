Advertisement

NTSB: Plane began a turn, descent before fatal Alaska crash

Chitina
Chitina(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:01 PM AKST
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A preliminary report says a plane that crashed in Alaska’s Wrangell-St Elias National Park last month, killing two people, began a gradual right turn and a descent shortly before the accident.

The report on the crash, which killed the pilot and passenger, was released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. It offered few details.

The chief of the agency’s Alaska region says it’s too early to draw any conclusions.

The report states that the flight left Gulkana for McCarthy about 10:21 a.m. on Feb. 4, and went down around 10:51 a.m. about 14 miles northeast of Chitina.

