‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning to release ‘tell-all’ memoir

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:49 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is warning everybody that he’s not holding back in his new “tell-all” memoir.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, rose to fame as the subject of the popular Netflix documentary series.

The former zoo owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled “Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir,” will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivalries with other animal keepers.

Exotic said readers can expect stories about crazy antics and secrets about people he knows, saying: “Anybody that’s got bones in your closet, you better look out.”

The book is set to hit stores Nov. 9.

A shot of Andy Teuber's home that is now up for sale. His real estate agent said he was asked...
The Coast Guard is searching for a helicopter that went missing near Kodiak on March 2, 2021.
Teuber is pictured at a 2019 UA Board of Regents meeting in Anchorage
Debris ‘consistent’ with helicopter Andy Teuber piloted was found around two nautical miles...
Copper River Seafoods, Inc. is alleged to have had an unsafe workplace during the COVID-19...
Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Riser was arrested in connection with...
People gather at the main square after an earthquake in Larissa city, central Greece,...
