Advertisement

Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:03 AM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KOVR) – A wild turkey certainly ruffled feathers with his ungraceful entrance at a dentist’s office recently.

Photos show the giant hole he left in a glass window of an examination room.

The bird eventually got plucked up and sent to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where he’s now recovering.

“Usually they knock themselves out when they go into the window,” said Greg Grimm, treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

Grimm’s theory is that the turkey mistook his reflection for another male and attacked what he thought was a competitor for mates, since it’s now mating season for wild turkeys.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Andy Teuber's home that is now up for sale. His real estate agent said he was asked...
Andy Teuber’s house suddenly on the market
The Coast Guard is searching for a helicopter that went missing near Kodiak on March 2, 2021.
Coast Guard suspends search for Andy Teuber and helicopter
Copper River Seafoods, Inc. is alleged to have had an unsafe workplace during the COVID-19...
2 Alaska seafood processing plants faced big fines for alleged COVID-19 workplace safety violations, then the Department of Labor commissioner stepped in
Debris ‘consistent’ with helicopter Andy Teuber piloted was found around two nautical miles...
NTSB: Investigation into missing helicopter might not include examination of wreckage
DHSS expands eligibility for people to get COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska

Latest News

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources...
Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary
Thursday, March 4 Morning Weather
Thursday, March 4 Morning Weather
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
A baby was injured in a police shooting in Houston on Wednesday night.
Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting