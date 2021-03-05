137 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 137 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday, with a majority of newly identified resident cases found in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 126 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 35

Wasilla: 19

Fairbanks: 13

Palmer: 12

Eagle River: 7

Cordova: 4

North Pole: 4

Dillingham: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3

Petersburg: 3

Bethel Census Area: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Chugiak: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Soldotna: 2

Big Lake: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Homer: 1

Houston: 1

Juneau: 1

Kenai: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough - North: 1

Nome: 1

Nome Census Area: 1

Salcha: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Unalaska: 1

There were 11 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard; six of those were identified in seafood industry workers in Unalaska.

Other nonresident cases include two North Slope oil workers in Anchorage and someone in the mining industry in Delta Junction, as well as two others whose purpose or location are under investigation.

At least 1,290 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 160,637 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 108,336 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,724,484 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 299 residents and four nonresidents.

