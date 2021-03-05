Advertisement

Alaska senator wants Dunleavy apology after scathing letter

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican, holds a copy of the Alaska Constitution during a committee hearing in Juneau, Alaska.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska state senator is seeking an apology from Gov. Mike Dunleavy for a scathing letter in which he accused her of misrepresenting the state’s COVID-19 response and said his administration would no longer participate in hearings she leads.

Sen. Lora Reinbold called the reaction by Dunleavy, a fellow Republican, “outlandish.” She also said she saw the letter an “attempt to intimidate” those who question him and his administration.

A Dunleavy spokesperson listened to Reinbold’s news conference, held in a Capitol corridor and later said the governor would not be retracting his letter.

Dunleavy has been working from home while recovering from COVID-19.

