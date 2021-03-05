Advertisement

Blizzard slams west coast, snow spreading east to Southcentral Friday

Thursday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:31 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful front moved over western Alaska Thursday delivering heavy snow and high winds. Winds gusts to 53 mph in Nome, 62 mph in Gambell, and 61 mph in Cold Bay. The combination of falling and blowing snow dropped the visibility to near zero for many communities from the Alaska Peninsula through Bristol Bay and the Kuskokwim Delta and as far north as Kotzebue.

Blizzard warnings are still in effect for the Bering Strait Coast through the western Arctic Coast through this evening. This storm will slide east overnight, eventually bringing snow to parts of the Interior and Southcentral Friday, but the winds will be left behind.

The snow will begin in the Susitna Valley early Friday morning, then spreading across the rest of Southcentral midday. The highest snowfall totals will be near Willow, Kenai, and Seward, with lesser amounts near Anchorage where 1-3″ is likely by early Saturday.

Mid-morning Saturday, this storm will be on to the east and Southcentral will quickly return to dry and mostly sunny conditions by Sunday.

Southeast will see a separate storm delivering scattered showers to most of the area, with the heaviest rain near Sitka. Breezy winds are also likely for the western communities of Southeast, but temperatures will warm to the upper 30s and low 40s Friday afternoon.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Andy Teuber's home that is now up for sale. His real estate agent said he was asked...
Andy Teuber’s house suddenly on the market
The Coast Guard is searching for a helicopter that went missing near Kodiak on March 2, 2021.
Coast Guard suspends search for Andy Teuber and helicopter
Teuber is pictured at a 2019 UA Board of Regents meeting in Anchorage
Missing helicopter pilot Andy Teuber held numerous leadership positions across the state, until last week
Debris ‘consistent’ with helicopter Andy Teuber piloted was found around two nautical miles...
NTSB: Investigation into missing helicopter might not include examination of wreckage
Copper River Seafoods, Inc. is alleged to have had an unsafe workplace during the COVID-19...
2 Alaska seafood processing plants faced big fines for alleged COVID-19 workplace safety violations, then the Department of Labor commissioner stepped in

Latest News

Thursday weather update with Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Thursday evening weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Thursday, March 4 Morning Weather
Last day of sunshine, as clouds and snow make a return
Thursday, March 4 Morning Weather
Thursday, March 4 Morning Weather
Lynx Visit_Linda Kline_JP 3-3-21
A large storm approaches from the west