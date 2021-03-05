Blizzard slams west coast, snow spreading east to Southcentral Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful front moved over western Alaska Thursday delivering heavy snow and high winds. Winds gusts to 53 mph in Nome, 62 mph in Gambell, and 61 mph in Cold Bay. The combination of falling and blowing snow dropped the visibility to near zero for many communities from the Alaska Peninsula through Bristol Bay and the Kuskokwim Delta and as far north as Kotzebue.

Blizzard warnings are still in effect for the Bering Strait Coast through the western Arctic Coast through this evening. This storm will slide east overnight, eventually bringing snow to parts of the Interior and Southcentral Friday, but the winds will be left behind.

The snow will begin in the Susitna Valley early Friday morning, then spreading across the rest of Southcentral midday. The highest snowfall totals will be near Willow, Kenai, and Seward, with lesser amounts near Anchorage where 1-3″ is likely by early Saturday.

Mid-morning Saturday, this storm will be on to the east and Southcentral will quickly return to dry and mostly sunny conditions by Sunday.

Southeast will see a separate storm delivering scattered showers to most of the area, with the heaviest rain near Sitka. Breezy winds are also likely for the western communities of Southeast, but temperatures will warm to the upper 30s and low 40s Friday afternoon.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.