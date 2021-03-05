Parts of Southcentral could see up to 5 inches of snow Friday!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may not seem like it, but parts of Southcentral are dealing with a steady stream of snow. While Alaska’s largest city remains dry, a nearly stationary band of snow to our west will bring the best shot of accumulating snow for parts of Southcentral. This comes as a weakening storm system continues to dissipate over the region.

As of now, it’s looking like the Western Kenai as far south as Homer and areas in the Susitna Valley west of the Parks Highway will see the greatest snowfall. Points east will likely stay dry, although minor disturbances in the atmosphere could break moisture away and lead to some light snow showers into the afternoon. If this happens, Anchorage will likely see up to half an inch of snow. However, the odds of any snow occurring will be small.

A winter weather advisory is still in place across Kodiak until noon, where up to 8 inches of total accumulation can be expected. As the snow comes to an end later today, we’ll see some breaks in the clouds. Don’t be surprised if we see some peeks of sunshine into the evening hours, which will kickstart a dry and beautiful weekend.

For now, we’ll hold onto the sunshine for a large portion of the weekend, with our next chance for snow arriving at the start of the work week.

