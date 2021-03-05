Richie Diehl gets beer named after him ahead of Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Usually when we talk about athletes being sponsored it is a shoe deal, but Richie Diehl is getting a beer named after him at Odd Man Rush Brewing in Eagle River.

“Richie has been dating my cousin for like 10 years finally getting married in the summer we have been on Richie for a while we wanted to give him some help and sponsor in some type and some way,” said Reid McDonald, owner of Odd Man Rush.

The name of the beer is the Real Diehl and just like Diehl has never had a beer named after him before, Odd Man Rush has never brewed this type of beer before.

“This one is a ‘raw’ IPA so we have never brewed one before,” McDonald said. “Luckily it came out great. ‘Raw’ IPA means that it doesn’t get boiled; most beers get boiled. You just bring it to 180 to pasteurize it, then we just hop the heck out of it.”

The REAL DIEHL beer is officially on tap! Richie shown here at the finish line of the Kusko 300 with Pups Meyer on left... Posted by Odd Man Rush Brewing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Diehl has been having a career year has he prepares for his ninth Iditarod. He won the Bogus 150 and the Kuskokwim 300.

When Alaska’s News Source talked to him about winning the Kuskokwim — his hometown race — he said it was surreal.

“It is something that I have always dreamt of you know” Diehl said. “I don’t think it has truly hit me yet. It is like a childhood dream come true it is cool”

Diehl’s best finish in the Iditarod was sixth place in 2018. This year, he will also be wearing bib number six.

If you’d like to try it, the Real Diehl beer is now officially on tap at Odd Man Rush in Eagle River.

