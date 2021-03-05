Southbound lanes of Old Seward Highway closed following crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a person was taken to the hospital following a crash at the intersection of Dimond Boulevard and Old Seward Highway.

APD sent out a community alert Friday around 1 p.m. saying the crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, southbound lanes of Old Seward Highway are closed.

This is a developing story.

