Southbound lanes of Old Seward Highway closed following crash

Police close the southbound lanes of the Old Seward Highway following a crash.
Police close the southbound lanes of the Old Seward Highway following a crash.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:10 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a person was taken to the hospital following a crash at the intersection of Dimond Boulevard and Old Seward Highway.

APD sent out a community alert Friday around 1 p.m. saying the crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, southbound lanes of Old Seward Highway are closed.

This is a developing story.

