Southbound lanes of Old Seward Highway closed following crash
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:10 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a person was taken to the hospital following a crash at the intersection of Dimond Boulevard and Old Seward Highway.
APD sent out a community alert Friday around 1 p.m. saying the crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Currently, southbound lanes of Old Seward Highway are closed.
This is a developing story.
