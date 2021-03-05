Advertisement

Weather Lab: Grace Christian School students learn what it takes to become a meteorologist

By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:37 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - They may only be in eighth grade, but these students at Grace Christian school are already thinking about what they may want to be when they grow up!

In their careers class, the students get the opportunity to interview people in different professions. Students were eager to learn more about what it’s like to work as a meteorologist from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.

Check out her visit and answer to this week’s Weather Lab Question of the Week in the video above!

If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a weather presentation for your class, there are still a few slots available before the end of the year.

Visit the Alaska’s News Source Weather Lab page on our website to sign up.

