When will COVID vaccines be available for children?

(CNN) – Right now, there are three COVID vaccines available in the United States.

And while millions of doses going into the arms of Americans, none of them are being given to children yet.

“Right now, we project that the clinical trials will give us information that by the time we get to the fall, high school students will be able to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Johnson & Johnson has announced plans to study the vaccine in adolescents.

Children were not part of the initial tests in the rapid approval process of the vaccines, because they have a very low chance of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.

J&J’s CEO says it will begin testing in people ages 12 to 18 and go down from there.

He said the company is likely to have a vaccine available for those under 18 by September.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are already undergoing clinical trials studying their vaccine in adolescents.

Moderna is also planning to study the vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years in what it called “the near term.”

Pfizer said it’s expecting to start vaccine studies in children ages 5 to 11 in the next couple of months.

“Children who are elementary school, 6 to 12 … those individuals will not be able to be vaccinated until their trials are finished, which will likely be at the earliest, the end of this year,” Fauci said.

In a recent letter to the White House, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged the Biden administration to prioritize vaccine authorization for youth saying, “we cannot allow children to be an afterthought when they have shared so much burden throughout this pandemic.”

The vaccines are also being studied for use in pregnant women.

Last week, Fauci said, so far, no red flags have been seen in pregnant women who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, but data from a new clinical trial will help provide more clarity.

