2 deaths, 149 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services added two more deaths to the state’s coronavirus dashboard Friday, bringing Alaska’s total death count to 301 residents and four nonresidents.

The state also reported an additional 149 COVID-19 cases, 138 of which were identified in Alaska residents. They were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 50

Chugach Census Area: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 40

North Slope Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 4

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Petersburg Borough: 5

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 5

At least 1,293 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 28 people are hospitalized with the disease and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 163,906 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 111,990 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,731,628 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.