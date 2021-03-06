Advertisement

Alaska House condemns comments about lawmaker’s appearance

Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021((Courtesy 360 North/KTOO))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:07 PM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House has rebuked comments Rep. Zack Fields made about a female colleague’s physical appearance during what was supposed to be a birthday tribute to her last month.

Fields, an Anchorage Democrat, apologized for comments made about Rep. Sara Rasmussen, in which he cited what he said was a constituent’s statement that Rasmussen could wear a short skirt and stop traffic.

Fields said he and colleagues had teamed up to buy her sweatpants for the “safety” of residents in her district.

Rasmussen says this should be used as a moment of growth and learning so “we as a society can do better in the future.”

