Alaska House condemns comments about lawmaker’s appearance

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House has rebuked comments Rep. Zack Fields made about a female colleague’s physical appearance during what was supposed to be a birthday tribute to her last month.

Fields, an Anchorage Democrat, apologized for comments made about Rep. Sara Rasmussen, in which he cited what he said was a constituent’s statement that Rasmussen could wear a short skirt and stop traffic.

Fields said he and colleagues had teamed up to buy her sweatpants for the “safety” of residents in her district.

Rasmussen says this should be used as a moment of growth and learning so “we as a society can do better in the future.”

