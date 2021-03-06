Advertisement

Doctor’s balloon art brings joy to children in hospital emergency room

By KMIR Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:10 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KMIR) - When Dr. Stephanie Loe is not saving lives, she is bringing smiles inside a place that can be scary for children.

Loe started making balloon creatures in November to brighten her sister’s birthday.

When she saw the happiness that it brought her, she ordered a kit and brought some of the handmade gifts to her night shift at Riverside University Health.

Loe said that at the height of the coronavirus surge, the nurses were having a tough time.

“There was a lot of death and they were very overworked,” she said.

Loe has not just used balloon art to help others during the pandemic. She also volunteered to help in New York at the height of its surge.

“That’s who I am. That’s what I want to do,” she said.

Loe says her job brings her joy because she gets “to make people smile.”

Her frontline work began when she helped care for a plane full of evacuees from Wuhan, China after the plane arrived at an air reserve base in Riverside County, Calif. in Jan. 2020.

Copyright 2021 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

