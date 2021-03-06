Advertisement

Formal public hearing into the sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose concludes

Photo from U.S. Coast Guard Alaska
Photo from U.S. Coast Guard Alaska (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After two weeks of hearing from dozens of witnesses and looking at over 100 pieces of evidence, the formal public hearing proceedings into the sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose have come to a close.

“The public hearing is a crucial element of the investigation process,” said Marine Board of Investigation Chairman Capt. Greg Callaghan of the Coast Guard. “This hearing presented and confirmed many facts and details surrounding the events that led to the sinking of Scandies Rose and loss of five lives. The goal of this investigation is to improve any practice, procedure, policy or regulation that can prevent the loss of lives in the future.”

The Coast Guard said some of the testimony during the hearing focused on a variety of topics including weather, icing, the Scandies Rose’s material condition, owner and operator organizational structures and culture.

RELATED: Survivor details harrowing experience during sinking of F/V Scandies Rose

On New Year’s Eve 2019, the F/V Scandies Rose was traveling from Kodiak to Dutch Harbor when it sank quickly in bad weather off the coast of Sutwik Island, southwest of Kodiak.

Five people were presumed dead, including Gary Cobban, the ship’s captain, and his son David Cobban. Two crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard hours later.

The Coast Guard announced Friday that a joint investigation board, which includes the National Transportation Safety Board, will now compile its findings into a report which will be publicly released at a later date.

Recordings of the proceedings are available online.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teuber is pictured at a 2019 UA Board of Regents meeting in Anchorage
Missing helicopter pilot Andy Teuber held numerous leadership positions across the state, until last week
In response to dropping COVID-19 case rates, Anchorage easing restrictions across municipality
A shot of Andy Teuber's home that is now up for sale. His real estate agent said he was asked...
Andy Teuber’s house suddenly on the market
After being discharged from hospital, man arrested for attempted murder in last month’s Dillingham officer-involved shooting
Debris ‘consistent’ with helicopter Andy Teuber piloted was found around two nautical miles...
NTSB: Investigation into missing helicopter might not include examination of wreckage

Latest News

KTUU
The public hasn’t previously had a role in the selection of police and fire chiefs. Some say that should change.
Jonny Homza during a interview in Anchorage.
Anchorage’s Jonny Homza headed to big league spring training for the San Diego Padres
Alaska Native Charter School is moving into East High School
Native Cultural Charter School moves into Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
2 deaths, 149 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday