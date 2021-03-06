Formal public hearing into the sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose concludes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After two weeks of hearing from dozens of witnesses and looking at over 100 pieces of evidence, the formal public hearing proceedings into the sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose have come to a close.

“The public hearing is a crucial element of the investigation process,” said Marine Board of Investigation Chairman Capt. Greg Callaghan of the Coast Guard. “This hearing presented and confirmed many facts and details surrounding the events that led to the sinking of Scandies Rose and loss of five lives. The goal of this investigation is to improve any practice, procedure, policy or regulation that can prevent the loss of lives in the future.”

The Coast Guard said some of the testimony during the hearing focused on a variety of topics including weather, icing, the Scandies Rose’s material condition, owner and operator organizational structures and culture.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, the F/V Scandies Rose was traveling from Kodiak to Dutch Harbor when it sank quickly in bad weather off the coast of Sutwik Island, southwest of Kodiak.

Five people were presumed dead, including Gary Cobban, the ship’s captain, and his son David Cobban. Two crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard hours later.

The Coast Guard announced Friday that a joint investigation board, which includes the National Transportation Safety Board, will now compile its findings into a report which will be publicly released at a later date.

Recordings of the proceedings are available online.

