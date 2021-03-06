Advertisement

Snow clears and sun returns for second half of the weekend

Friday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:59 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A front rolled across the western half of the state Thursday night delivering snow to parts of Southcentral Friday. While Anchorage and Valley only saw clouds from this storm, our neighbors to the south saw heavier snow on the western Kenai Peninsula. As this front pushes east early Saturday, we’ll see one more shot of snow in Anchorage before the storm moves east out of the area.

Following this storm we’re in the clear from any active weather until Monday night, which means mostly sunny skies are likely for the second half of the weekend. We’ll see increasing clouds Monday and snow will be likely Tuesday across much of Southcentral, including Anchorage.

Temperatures will hold in the teens and 20s this weekend and next week, which is about 5-10° below normal for this time of year.

Have a great weekend and best of luck to all the mushers headed out Sunday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

