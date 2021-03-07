Advertisement

20 dead, hundreds wounded in Equatorial Guinea explosions

Breaking news
Breaking news(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:42 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded hundreds of others, state television reported.

TGVE read out a statement from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema which said the explosion was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata. He said that the explosion occurred at 4 p.m. local time. The president said that impact of the explosion affected buildings across the city.

TVGE said that at least five explosions caused at least 20 deaths and wounded more than 400 others.

State television showed a huge plume of smoke rising above the explosion site as crowds fled, with many people crying out “we don’t know what happened, but it is all destroyed.”

The health ministry tweeted that its health workers are treating the injured at the site of the tragedy and in medical facilities, but feared people were still missing under the rubble.

Images on local media seen by The Associated Press show people screaming and crying running through the streets amid debris and smoke. Roofs of houses were ripped off and wounded people were being carried into a hospital.

The blasts were a shock for the oil rich Central African nation. A doctor calling into TVGE, who went by his first name, Florentino, said the situation was a “moment of crisis” and that the hospitals were overcrowded. He said a sports center set up for COVID-19 patients would be used to receive minor cases.

Radio station, Radio Macuto, said on Twitter that people were being evacuated within four kilometers of the city because the fumes might be harmful.

Following the blast, the Spanish Embassy in Equatorial Guinea recommended on Twitter that, “Spanish nationals stay in their homes.”

___

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
Alaska House condemns comments about lawmaker’s appearance
Jeremy Keller mushes home after scratching from the Iditarod at the the Nikolai checkpoint in...
Jeremy Keller, who ran part of 2020 Iditarod before mushing back home, says this year’s trail will present new challenges for racers
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Cruise ships hopeful they will be able to sail to Alaska this year

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Top New York lawmaker calls for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief
Pope Francis hopes to deliver a message of hope, one underscored by the historic nature of the...
Where IS ruled, pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild