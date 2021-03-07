Iditarod 49 Blog: Live updates from the Iditarod trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This race blog is where the Alaska’s News Source team will post breaking updates from the trail, race standings, photos and more 24/7 until the last musher crosses the finish line.

March 7 — 12:27 p.m.

WATCH: Veteran musher Aaron Peck shares his thoughts

Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Peck shares his thoughts on this year’s route and its impact on not just rookie mushers but even those familiar with the race.

Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Peck shares his thoughts on this year's route and its impact on not just rookie mushers but even those familiar with the race.



Follow our blog for the latest updates: https://t.co/PJZEbutNtP#Iditarod2021 pic.twitter.com/PDDdbC6Ddi — Alaska's News Source (@AKNewsNow) March 7, 2021

March 7 — 12 p.m.

Iditarod Forecast: Sunshine to start the race

We’re starting off the 49th Iditarod with a bit of sunshine and mild temperatures, but that changes pretty quickly.

The first musher leaves at 2 p.m. under sunny skies, and those clear skies stick around through the day and night, but by late Monday a change is moving through. The mushers will move toward the snow starting later in the day on Monday into early Tuesday morning.

March 7 — 11:15 a.m.

Four former champions take on the 2021 Iditarod

Four former champions will be running in this year’s race. The defending Iditarod champion Thomas Waerner won’t be returning due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former champions in the 2021 race include Peter Kaiser, Dallas Seavey, Martin Buser, and Joar Leifseth Ulsom.

Both Buser and Seavey are chasing their fifth Iditarod victories while Leifseth Ulsom and Kaiser are looking to win the race for a second time. Mushing fans are eager to watch Seavey’s return to the Iditarod after taking a break from the race in 2017 when he took second place.

READ MORE: Four former champions take on the 2021 Iditarod

March 7 — 10:33 a.m.

New trail, new challenges for racers

When veteran musher Jeremy Keller made the decision to drop out of the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race shortly after its start last March — citing the COVID-19 pandemic as his main reason for scratching — he was also making the conscious choice to take the Iditarod’s northern route backward instead of forward.

The Iditarod trail in 2021 will take the "Gold Trail Loop" (Courtesy of the Iditarod) (Courtesy of the Iditarod)

At the time of his scratch, Keller said little about the trail itself, but spoke of his desire to be back with his loved ones.

This week, Keller went into much more detail about what he faced during his return trip, and some of the trail features he expects others to be challenged by as they navigate the newly-minted Gold Trail Loop, the Iditarod route for 2021.

READ MORE: Jeremy Keller, who ran part of 2020 Iditarod before mushing back home, says this year’s trail will present new challenges for racers

March 7 — 10:33 a.m.

Aliy Zirkle prepares for her final Iditarod

The 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will be Aliy Zirkle’s final race.

The fan-favorite will retire from competitive sled dog racing after the 49th Iditarod. She made the retirement announcement on her kennel’s website in February sharing a letter written to a friend.

“I wrote that letter from the heart,” Zirkle said. “I said some things that I meant, obviously it struck more people to their heart than the original intent.”

The legendary musher is the only woman to ever win the Yukon Quest and has only finished outside of the Iditarod top 10 twice since 2012. Even though it will be Zirkle’s last Iditarod, she still wants to win the race.

READ MORE: ‘Thank you Alaska’: Aliy Zirkle prepares for her final Iditarod and life after sled dog racing

March 7 — 10 a.m.

Veteran musher Matthew Failor looks for top 10 finish

Tucked away in the woods of Willow, surrounded by views of Denali, you’ll find veteran musher Matthew Failor and his pack called 17th Dog preparing for the Last Great Race.

They’re among 47 teams set to run in this year’s race and Failor is no novice to this sport. This year marks the 49th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and the 10th year Failor is running the race with his own team.

Regardless of his experience, preparing for this race is not easy.

READ MORE: Veteran musher Matthew Failor looks for top 10 finish after scratching in last year’s race

March 7 — 9:25 a.m.

Beer named after veteran musher

Usually when we talk about athletes being sponsored it is a shoe deal, but Richie Diehl is getting a beer named after him at Odd Man Rush Brewing in Eagle River.

“Richie has been dating my cousin for like 10 years finally getting married in the summer we have been on Richie for a while we wanted to give him some help and sponsor in some type and some way,” said Reid McDonald, owner of Odd Man Rush.

The name of the beer is the Real Diehl and just like Diehl has never had a beer named after him before, Odd Man Rush has never brewed this type of beer before.

READ MORE: Richie Diehl gets beer named after him ahead of Iditarod

March 7 — 9:08 a.m.

‘It’s not about the trophy, it’s about the dogs’

The stress level at Nic Petit’s Big Lake kennel is minimal heading into the biggest race of the year. For Petit, the dogs are an extension of his family and lovingly calls them his kids.

“They are what I have as far as children go, and significant others that’s what I got,” Petit said.

It’s not unusual to find Petit’s dogs inside his cabin sprawled out on a futon — a tight-knit bunch that is very comfortable around each other. This chemistry is something his team will need on the trail as they prepare for their 11th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

READ MORE: Nic Petit motivated to win Iditarod for his dogs

March 7 — 9 a.m.

‘A pretty special race’

While the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the route and protocols of the 2021 Iditarod, race officials say that in addition to paying homage to the 1925 serum run — a relay of dog teams carrying diphtheria serum to Nome — the running of the 49th Iditarod will also fulfill the original dream of the man most know as the Father of the Iditarod.

This year, the 47 mushers of the Iditarod will not be making the trek all the way to Nome. The decision to cut the race to an out-and-back through the Alaska Range was one made in concert with all the communities that would normally have been along the trail. Mushers will race through the range, with layouts and protocols changed at many of the checkpoints, where checkpoints will be set up in outdoor tents, bunkhouses, and in some cases, airplane hangars.

READ MORE: ‘A pretty special race’: Iditarod prepping to run the race its founder dreamed of

March 7 — 8:51 a.m.

How to watch this year’s race

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iditarod race — no stranger to route adjustments due to issues such as weather — will instead do a loop, out-and-back across the Alaska Range. There will be no ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage, and the “restart” as it’s usually called, will simply be the race start, with organizers asking fans to stay home.

Short of an in-person celebration this year, Alaska’s News Source has you covered. On the day the Iditarod starts, we’ll be airing recaps and documentaries of past Iditarod races starting at 10:30 a.m., and at 1:30 p.m., we’ll begin our live coverage of the 2021 Iditarod, with the first musher leaving the chute in Willow at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 - 10:30am - 12:52pm - Iditarod 2020 - The Tale Continues

A race documentary produced by the Iditarod Insider team at Iditarod.com. Includes highlights of the 2020 Iditarod as teams make the trek through the stark wilderness to cross under the burled arch in Nome, Alaska.

Watch on Channel 2, VUit app live and on-demand

Sunday, March 7 - 12:55pm - 1:28pm - Why They Run

Produced by the Iditarod Insider team at Iditarod.com, an in-depth look at what makes Iditarod dogs special and why they love to run the Iditarod race.

Watch on Channel 2, VUit app live and on-demand

Sunday, March 7 - 1:30pm - 4:00pm - 2021 Iditarod Start

Race coverage of the official live start for Iditarod 2021 from Willow, Alaska.

Watch on Channel 2, VUit app live and on-demand, Alaska’s News Source Facebook and AlaskasNewsSource.com

Daily throughout the race - Watch Alaska’s News Source on Channel 2 and CBS5 for updates in each newscast. These updates will also be available on-demand on VUit.

Date, Time TBD - Iditarod Champion live finish - Watch live on Channel 2, the VUit platforms, and Alaska’s News Source on Facebook and live stream on AlaskasNewsSource.com

READ MORE: How to watch Iditarod 2021

March 7 — 8:47 a.m.

Iditarod 2021 race order

The 49th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off March 7 from Deshka Landing. This year’s race includes 13 women and 34 men, made up of 12 rookies and 35 veterans, representing four different countries.

Four former Iditarod champions are back in the race this year and five mushers have competed in at least 18 Iditarod races.

READ MORE: Iditarod 2021 start list released

March 7 — 8:30 a.m.

Meet the Alaska’s News Source trail team

The reporters bringing you coverage of this year’s race from the Iditarod trail: Patrick Enslow, Sean Maguire, Taylor Clark.

The trail trackers bringing you coverage of this year’s race from the newsroom: Charlie Sokaitis, Beth Verge, Austin Sjong.

The digital producers bringing you coverage of this year’s race online: Elizabeth Roman, Gilbert Cordova.

Follow complete race coverage online at https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/sports/iditarod/.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.