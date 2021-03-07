Iditarod Forecast: Sunshine to start the race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -We’re starting off the 49th Iditarod with a bit of sunshine and mild temperatures, but that changes pretty quickly. The skies clear out tonight and by tomorrow we’re looking at sunshine. The first musher leaves at 2 o’clock under sunny skies, and those clear skies stick around through the day and night, but by late Monday a change is moving through.

As mushers are starting to arrive early in the day, it’s mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm to about 27 degrees by the time the first team heads out at 2 p.m. The last musher leaves at 3:32 p.m. and temperatures will still be in the upper 20s.

Overnight Sunday, those clear skies will help the temperatures drop to about 4 above near Skwentna. The mushers will move toward the snow starting later in the day on Monday into early Tuesday morning.

