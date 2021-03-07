New equipment helps Bean’s Cafe package and seal 2,300 meals per day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cranking out 2,300 meals per day isn’t easy, but with the new piece of equipment Bean’s Cafe recently purchased, the task has become a whole lot easier. The new machine can seal 32 meals per minute.

The perfectly packaged meals can also be put in the freezer for storage. They are also microwavable and oven safe.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Bean’s Cafe has shifted gears to focus on food distribution to help feed people in need. What once was their congregate dining area has now become a food storage area.

Once the meals are packaged and sealed they are taken to the shelters for distribution.

“So we’ll have these available at the two non-congregate sites, as well as the shelter at the Sullivan Arena,” says Lisa Sauder, CEO of Bean’s Cafe and the Children’s Lunchbox. “Clients come up and pick what they would like to eat that day.”

