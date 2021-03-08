Breakfast Club: Northrim Bank Human Resources

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Congratulations to this week’s Breakfast Club winner, Northrim Bank Human Resources. The group of eight will enjoy a set of breakfast coupons. Before the pandemic, the Morning Edition team use to deliver the goods in person, but a virtual visit over zoom worked just as good.

“I think breakfast club is great you know I’ve been watching it and following it for a number of years now so I was hoping someday we’d actually be drawn, too bad it’s not in the traditional sense with you guys coming to visit and things like that but now this is great,” said TJ Alinen, SVP-Human Resources Director.

