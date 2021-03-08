Advertisement

Human remains found following a house fire in Fairbanks

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say human skeletal remains were discovered following a house fire in Fairbanks Friday.

AST says on March 5, the Steese Area Volunteer Fire Department got a call of a house fire with possible entrapment on Lundeberg Road, off of the Elliot Highway, North of Fairbanks. Troopers say the house was fully engulfed and collapsed.

“During a cursory examination of the immediate area, human skeletal remains were discovered by the DFM,” wrote AST in an online dispatch. “The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner, who will determine the identity of the deceased.”

AST says there are no immediate signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

