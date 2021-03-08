Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Mushers take off from Deshka Landing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 49th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has kicked off in the 49th state, 46 teams now headed to the town of Iditarod before they turn around to finish back at Deshka Landing.

Some big news coming right before the race started, the first scratch. Rookie Iditarod musher Sean Williams scratching due to a non-COVID-19 related family health problem.

This year full of storylines, will Dallas Seavy or Martin Buser tie Rick Swenson and win 5 Iditarods? Will the Alaska Range wreak havoc on sleds as mushers run through the tough stretch twice? or will we have a new name in the winner’s circle?

Watch the video attached above for all the sights and sounds from the Iditarod 2021 start.

You can also stay updated with our live blog.

