Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Petit first to Finger Lake, “Dispatches from Dee Dee,” and a look at the leaderboard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race is now in full swing, dog teams are making their way through the early checkpoints as mushers eye up their competition in a usual year for the race.

Nicolas Petit was the first one into Finger Lake but Ryan Redington has since passed him up on his way through Rainy Pass.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.