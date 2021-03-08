Advertisement

Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Petit first to Finger Lake, “Dispatches from Dee Dee,” and a look at the leaderboard

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:07 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race is now in full swing, dog teams are making their way through the early checkpoints as mushers eye up their competition in a usual year for the race.

Nicolas Petit was the first one into Finger Lake but Ryan Redington has since passed him up on his way through Rainy Pass.

